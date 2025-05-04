Morgan Stanley Cuts OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $17.00

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

