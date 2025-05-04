Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Short Interest Update

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 3.1 %
NNE stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $896.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
