Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Short Interest Update

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NNE stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $896.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

