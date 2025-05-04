Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NATR stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $230.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

