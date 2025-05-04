Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $33.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cognex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

