NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 117,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNDB opened at $22.62 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

