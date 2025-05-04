NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,716,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115,413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,970,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,340,000 after buying an additional 3,377,865 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after buying an additional 2,290,163 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,633,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after buying an additional 1,363,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,939,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,895,000 after acquiring an additional 976,332 shares during the period.

SCHK stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

