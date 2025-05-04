NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 11,348 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 576.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Trading Down 1.9 %
TEF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
