NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 11,348 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 576.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Trading Down 1.9 %

TEF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.