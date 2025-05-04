NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 17,693 Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) by 589,766.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bragg Gaming Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRAG. Maxim Group increased their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities set a $6.00 target price on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.82. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.