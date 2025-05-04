NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 943 Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

