NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,124 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,517,978.79. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Noyce bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,712.52. This represents a 7.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Fire Group Trading Up 3.2 %

United Fire Group stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $727.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.33.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jones Trading upgraded shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

