NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 42,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Capmk raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

LendingTree Stock Down 20.1 %

TREE stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $62.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. LendingTree’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $877,366.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,124.40. This trade represents a 37.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

