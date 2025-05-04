NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BCE by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,292,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,465,000 after buying an additional 2,322,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BCE by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,945,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,878,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,073,000 after purchasing an additional 411,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,028,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,734,000 after purchasing an additional 168,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BCE by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,586,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,473 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

BCE Stock Down 0.0 %

BCE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.6965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 2,291.67%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.