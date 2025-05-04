NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,097 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

