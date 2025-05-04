NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,192 shares of company stock valued at $22,952,256 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

