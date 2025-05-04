NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $24,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,474,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 194,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.64%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $162,123.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,013.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,777.50. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

