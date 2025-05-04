NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 533,771.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quartz Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Smart Sand by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Stock Up 1.9 %

SND stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $93.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

