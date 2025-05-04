NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 600.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. Analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

