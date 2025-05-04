NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 136,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $29.36 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

