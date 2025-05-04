NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $31,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tempus AI by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,447.56. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 962,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,152,625. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,409,308 shares of company stock worth $263,006,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

