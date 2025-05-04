NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DXYZ opened at $38.36 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

