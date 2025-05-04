NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Separately, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $447,000.
SEI Select Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ SEIS opened at $23.82 on Friday. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $226.97 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.
The SEI Select Small Cap ETF (SEIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in small-cap US stocks. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.
