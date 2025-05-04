NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 3,937.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 466,901 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Trading Up 3.0 %

YOU opened at $25.12 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Clear Secure from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.