NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2,328.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,506,000 after buying an additional 3,760,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $229,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $179,229,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Astera Labs by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,007 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 444,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,190,968.31. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

