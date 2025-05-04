NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 81,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 65,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $481,785.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,866,341 shares in the company, valued at $57,424,289.30. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

