NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,588 BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 307,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

