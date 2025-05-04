NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 1,568.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hut 8 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,352,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 187,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $23,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hut 8 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 1,408.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 874,572 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

