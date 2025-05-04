NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.