NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 64,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,078,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

PEJ stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $330.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

