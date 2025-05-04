NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,098 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

GTE opened at $4.35 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,855,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,841.96. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 476,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,350 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

