NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 7,146 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $46.93 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,733,915.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,061.02. This trade represents a 41.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,798. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

