NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $683.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.68. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.