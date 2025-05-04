NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

