NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXNM. Barclays boosted their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

