Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,752,000 after buying an additional 372,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 289,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,506,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

