Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXC opened at $12.94 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.