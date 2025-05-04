Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Get Olin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.50. Olin has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 467,680 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,020,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 178,145 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,385,000 after buying an additional 256,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 265,745 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.