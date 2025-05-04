Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $37.47. Omega Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 687,570 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

