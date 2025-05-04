Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Onity Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Onity Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onity Group

Onity Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONIT. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,026,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onity Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,178,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in Onity Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,561,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Onity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,686,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONIT opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%. On average, analysts predict that Onity Group will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.