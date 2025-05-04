OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $930.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,301,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,745,476.08. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 767,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,312. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

