Oppenheimer Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $126.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

XPO Stock Up 5.6 %

XPO stock opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49. XPO has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in XPO by 89.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

