Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Stock Price

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SharkNinja from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.06.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SN

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.