Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 102,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

