Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $564.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $711.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $619.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

