Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PAY opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Paymentus has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Paymentus news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,763.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

