PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PMT stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,436.10. This represents a 6.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.