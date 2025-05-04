Piper Sandler Boosts Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target to $11.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

SVV opened at $11.24 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In other news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

