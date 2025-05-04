Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ALRS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $20.64 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $526.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

