Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,505,998 shares in the company, valued at $846,822,142.60. This represents a 0.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 521,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in PBF Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

