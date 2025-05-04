PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $16.46 on Friday. PROS has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.04.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 345.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 184,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 570.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PROS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

