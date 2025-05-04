Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $328.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $329.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.75.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $300.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.